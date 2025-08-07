2025 is year two of the Sherrone Moore era with the Michigan football program. As the team looks to improve on Moore's first year mark of 8-5, there are a number of positions that can be improved upon from last season. One of those positions is quarterback. Luckily for Moore and his staff, they landed five-star signal caller Bryce Underwood, who looks poised to take over the role. On3's Pete Nakos discussed just how much Underwood will reportedly receive in his NIL deal.

“On3 received some further confirmation this week that Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood will make $10 to $12 million over four years,” wrote Nakos on Wednesday. “He will be the highest-paid player on this year’s roster and continues to trend as the starter for the Wolverines.”

Davis Warren, who started a few games for the Michigan football team last season, is back. Moore and his staff also added transfer signal caller Mikey Keene from Fresno State, while sophomore Jaydn Davis returns as well. While the Wolverines do have experience with Warren and Keene, the goal is to get back to contention long-term. While it's certainly possible that Davis becomes that option, there's also a reason why Underwood was recruited. Will the freshman signal caller prove that his NIL deal is undervalued?

Bryce Underwood looks to seize starting QB job for Michigan football

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

 

Moore and his staff certainly hope that Underwood does just that. The quarterback was highly sought after around the nation, and it's clear that he has a lot of talent. However, to succeed at the highest levels of college football, a player needs more than that. As the Michigan football team's season opening matchup draws ever closer, the time to decide who will lead the program could go on right up to the opener.

While the Wolverines' matchup against New Mexico should be one that they can handle, travelling to Oklahoma the next week would be a good test for any of the four quarterbacks. If Underwood is under center, then that matchup will certainly be a good test of just how ready he is for the next level. Will the reported multi-millionaire signal caller be the next great Michigan football program quarterback?

