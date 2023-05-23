We’re still a few months away from the return of college football, but the anticipation is slowly building across the country with spring practices in the books and the spring transfer portal window closed. Below, we continue our college football odds series with an over/under win total prediction for the Florida State Seminoles.

Here are the latest college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Football Odds: Florida State Regular Season Wins

Over 9.5 Wins: -142

Under 9.5 Wins: +116

Why Florida State Could Hit The Under

Florida State is near the top of our way-too-early college football playoff rankings heading into the summer. But the Seminoles will face some daunting challenges, including two of the top 10 teams in the country in the first month of the season.

The ‘Noles finished 10-3 last season, which was capped off with a six-game winning streak and a thrilling 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. It was their best season since 2016 and their first winning season since 2017.

In addition, despite the strong finish to the season, Florida State lost its only three matchups against ranked opponents last year, and still barely beat Florida and LSU in one of college football’s wildest finishes in recent memory.

While Miami, Duke, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Wake Forest each have dealt with recent turnover, all five programs could pose some real obstacles as sleeper teams in a conference that doesn’t have an overwhelming favorite.

And while the Seminoles have understandably received plenty of praise this spring, their recruiting class wasn’t special. They finished with the 19th-best class (third-best in the state and third-best in the conference) and only ended up with one five-star recruit.

Why Florida State Could Hit The Over

Florida State’s stolen the show throughout the offseason. Previously named one of the biggest winners from the transfer portal, the Seminoles have found two projected starters for the offensive line, including one college football’s top offensive tackles in UTEP transfer Jeremiah Byers.

One of the strengths of this team is the talent and depth along the offensive line, with Casey Roddick, Darius Washington, and Keiondre Jones each in the mix to win starting roles.

Jaheim Bell, another one of Florida State’s top transfers, is also heralded as one of the top tight ends after moving on from South Carolina, where he also showcased his exceptional versatility and athleticism out of the backfield. But Fentrell Cypress stands out as arguably the Seminoles’ top transfer and one of the top cornerbacks returning to college football this year.

Even before crushing the transfer portal, the Seminoles had a pretty stacked roster.

One of the leading Heisman candidates and PFF’s highest-graded quarterback Jordan Travis made school history last year by becoming the first FSU QB to ever throw 20 passing touchdowns and run for seven in a single season. Formerly a transfer out of Louisville, Travis threw for 3,214 yards with 24 TDs and five INTs last year, while adding 417 yards and seven scores on the ground. In addition to his terrific arm talent, Travis is very elusive in the pocket and a human joystick in the open field.

Florida State junior RB Trey Benson is really fun to watch. The former Oregon transfer also established himself as one of college football’s top running backs after leading the nation in broken tackles last season. Lawrance Toafili should also siphon off a significant workload as an electric complimentary back.

Junior wideout Johnny Wilson, a skyscraper at 6-7, 235 pounds, enters the season as one of the top wide receivers. Wilson broke out last year for the ‘Noles after transferring from Arizona State, hauling in 43 catches for 897 yards and five touchdowns. His 20.9 yards per catch ranked second in the nation. With his size, strength, deceptive speed, and advanced route running, he has a chance to become special.

The No. 2 WR role is still up for grabs, but there are a handful of intriguing players that could fill the void. Darion Williamson seems to have the most upside, but he’s had trouble staying on the field. Winston Wright Jr. should also step up, but he appears to be primed more for a primary slot role, while Kentron Poitier profiles similarly to Wilson, but with minimal production so far (14 receptions for 283 yards and four touchdowns last year).

The defense has a few true standouts as well, including Braden Fiske, one of the nation’s top defensive tackles. His 48 QB pressures for Western Michigan last year ranked sixth in the country among interior linemen.

And we can’t forget Jared Verse, a former transfer from Albany who is already regarded as a projected top-10 draft pick in our way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft.

Final Florida State Win Prediction & Pick

Currently facing the seventh-best odds to win the national championship, Florida State is well-equipped to handle its schedule and produce back-to-back double-digit win seasons. As the season progresses, health, depth, and leadership will be key factors in the Seminoles’ championship aspirations.

Final Florida State Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 Wins: -142