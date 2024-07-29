Philadelphia Flyers forward Bobby Brink completed his first season in the NHL in 2023-24. It was an up-and-down experience for the young forward as the Flyers experienced a late-season collapse. Brink scored 11 goals and 23 points in 57 games this past season. The Flyers chased a playoff spot until the end, but ultimately fell short.

Brink showed flashes of consistent play, but was mostly inconsistent in his rookie year. The young Philadelphia forward recognized the need to be better when he appeared on the Nasty Knuckles podcast recently. During this appearance, he revealed a conversation he's had with the team about the improvements he needs to make this offseason.

“I know where I need to get better, and we had a conversation about it,” Brink said, as transcribed by Philadelphia Hockey Now. “A lot of it came back to the gym, and just being more explosive and being stronger, maybe, on pucks and that sort of thing. A lot of it was focused on the offseason. I knew it was an important offseason, still, as a younger player, there’s a lot I can improve, and we talked about that.”

Bobby Brink could help Flyers make playoffs

Philadelphia did not have a great season in 2022-23. They finished near the bottom of the Eastern Conference that year, and it felt as if 2023-24 would bring more of the same. However, the Flyers surprised a lot of people with their fantastic start to this past season. They held onto the third spot in the Metropolitan Division until the final weeks of the season.

The collapse certainly isn't on Brink, not by a long shot. That said, the inconsistencies in his game contributed to the fall to some extent. Philadelphia expects the young forward to put in a better effort in his sophomore campaign. They have already shown their faith in him, as well. Philadelphia signed Brink to a two-year contract this offseason.

Brink is expected to make the NHL roster out of training camp this fall. As of now, he likely fills in on the third line alongside Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee. The recently extended Travis Konecny and top prospect Matvei Michkov are expected to play higher up the lineup on the right wing.

Bobby Brink has a chance to truly break out for the Flyers this upcoming season. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the improvements made in the offseason pay off on the ice. Philadelphia begins its 2024-25 campaign on the road against the Vancouver Canucks on October 11.