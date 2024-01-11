The Flyers traded Cutter Gauthier to the Ducks on Monday.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Cutter Gauthier broke his silence on Monday's trade that sent him out of the Philadelphia Flyers organization on Wednesday. The 19-year-old answered many questions in a call with reporters. However, fans received little clarity on the biggest question on everyone's mind.

Gauthier was asked about his refusal to play for the Flyers. He acknowledged the desire for answers, but he kept his cards close to the vest regarding the matter. “The biggest thing I can say right now is I have to keep it to myself, my family and my agent,” the former Flyers prospect told The Athletic on Wednesday.

“It’s been a long process in the past handful of months of dealing with this. I don’t think it’s the right time to kind of discuss it. There might be one day where I kind of get into details on what happened. Right now, I want to keep it to a private matter,” Gauthier continued on Wednesday.

Ducks' Cutter Gauthier clears up speculation after Flyers trade

While we didn't receive a concrete reason, Cutter Gauthier did take time to clear up some rumors regarding his refusal to play for the Flyers. He first dispelled rumors that former Philadelphia forward Kevin Hayes had any influence over this decision. Hayes addressed these rumors himself on Tuesday.

“I want to clarify that he has nothing to do with this whatsoever. He has absolutely nothing (to do with it). Some of the people who are kind of saying this stuff about his family and stuff like that, (it) is pretty gutless,” the Ducks prospect said, via The Athletic.

Another rumor he addressed involved Flyers head coach John Tortorella. Many speculated that Gauthier did not want to play for the veteran bench boss, who is a notoriously strict coach to play for. The 19-year-old Ducks prospect says the Stanley Cup-winning coach had nothing to do with it.

“All those all those rumors saying I was scared of Torts, that’s not the case at all,” Gauthier said. “I’ve had many (tough) coaches throughout my whole life and I think that any coach I will play for would love to have me on their team.”

Gauthier mentioned the time he met Tortorella two years ago when he was drafted. He said he was “super excited and thrilled” to meet the veteran bench boss. “Obviously being a big name in hockey and the coaching staff industry, I definitely was not against playing for him whatsoever,” he said, via The Athletic.

Cutter Gauthier clearly has his reasons for refusing to play for the Philadelphia Flyers. And that makes future matchups between Philadelphia and the Anaheim Ducks must-watch hockey. Perhaps one day we will hear the true reason that led to Monday's shocking trade.