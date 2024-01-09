Could Kevin Hayes have really influenced Cutter Gauthier's impression of the Philadelphia Flyers?

The St. Louis Blues are having a middling 2023-24 NHL season. St. Louis has 41 points and is in fifth place in the Central Division. Amid the team's challenges, veteran winger Kevin Hayes was accused of playing a role in Cutter Gauthier's Flyers-Ducks trade, but he refuted reports of his influence.

The Blues winger denies influence on the former Flyers prospect

The Flyers drafted Cutter Gauthier fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft; however, the top prospect did not sign with the organization. He was eventually traded to the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 8th.

A report from Crossing Broad implied that Kevin Hayes influenced Gauthier's negative opinion of the franchise, but he denies the accusation:

“It's completely false. One-hundred percent false. I don't know where he got that information from,” Hayes said, per the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The Blues veteran had a minimal relationship with Gauthier. He claims to have taken the prospect golfing once and showed Gauthier basic courtesy since he was drafted by the Flyers, Hayes' old team.

Hayes reiterated the fact that he did not say anything negative to Gauthier about Philadelphia's franchise.

“Never once said a negative thing about [coach John Tortorella]. Never once said anything negative about the organization. I reached out to [GM Daniel Briere] last night, told him exactly what I'm telling you,” Hayes asserted.

The St. Louis veteran said he enjoyed his fours years in Philly and respects what the franchise has built.

All in all, the major question that remains is how Gauthier will perform with his new team. In the meantime, Kevin Hayes will continue to try to help the Blues climb the Central Division.