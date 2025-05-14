OKLAHOMA CITY — After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave Lu Dort all the credit for winning Game 5, Dort reminded everyone of how he prepared himself for a huge fourth-quarter performance. As the team's longest-tenured player, Dort connected on a career-best 41.2% of his threes in 2024-25. However, he entered Tuesday's matchup a combined 2-for-14 in the Thunder's previous two outings against the Nuggets.

Still, with the series tied 2-2 and the Thunder's backs against the wall, Dort gave Oklahoma City the offensive burst it needed to climb out of a nine-point deficit (90-81). Dort's three treys pulled Oklahoma City to within two (92-90) with 6:20 left in a fourth quarter where the Thunder outscored the Nuggets 34-19 en route to a 112-105 win to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-7 series.

After the win, Dort spoke to the confidence that never wavered amidst shooting struggles throughout the Thunder's Western Conference semifinal series.

“I put a lot of work in. I work on those types of shots,” Dort said. “I’ve been in those situations before. I’ve been to war. So, I just have to keep believing in myself. My teammates have my back all the time. I had a great year shooting threes this year. So, I got to keep believing and keep trusting it, and I'll keep doing it.”

Dort finished with a dozen points on 4-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander led with 31 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Jalen Williams added 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and one steal, and Isaiah Hartenstein notched 15 points and seven rebounds. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures and Alex Caruso's 13 points led the second unit.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Lu Dort after Thunder win Game 5

After the win, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams credit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for his inspiration. For Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander's stellar night pushed his teammates towards doing what it took to take the lead in the fourth quarter and hold onto it.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander believes the Thunder couldn't have won without Lu Dort's timely threes.

“It was big. Lu hadn't been shooting the ball great, obviously, but that just speaks to the worker and the person he is to step into those shots with confidence,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They're guarding us a certain way, and those shots have been there, and they haven't been falling. Tonight he stepped into those with confidence, and it’s clear as day we wouldn’t have been able to win tonight if he doesn’t make those shots.”

With a 3-2 lead, the Thunder will look to close out the Nuggets in Game 6.