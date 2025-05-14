There are many different approaches to building a WNBA fantasy basketball team, but the one sure-fire way to be set up for success is to go in with a plan. Prepared managers with at least a little bit of knowledge about recent WNBA history, team rotations and chemistry, player roles, and which players work best in certain fantasy formats are usually the ones that come out on top. There is a touch of luck involved — it is fantasy, after all — but confident moves go a long way.

Let's take a look at which players are most likely to bring any fantasy basketball team good fortune in a head-to-head, points-based format, meaning the goal is to go after those that'll stuff the stat sheet.

Forwards/centers

1. C A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Taking the reigning WNBA MVP is a no-brainer. A'ja Wilson is coming off a dominating 2024 season and is in the peak of her prime with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Wilson's production in points, rebounds, blocks, and field goal percentage is elite, making her point totals difficult for any other player to match. The Aces' offense runs through her, so whoever has Wilson in the fantasy league is starting with a definite advantage.

2. F Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart is the type of forward who can do it all, which is exactly what works well in this standard fantasy format. She averages close to a double-double while adding 3-pointers, steals, blocks, and more. Stewart comes with both a high floor and ceiling across multiple categories, making her a safe bet for anyone who doesn't have the first pick.

3. F Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

As a veteran and leader, Napheesa Collier brings the kind of stable foundation and consistency that fantasy players love to build a team around. She's the go-to scorer for the Lynx and logs heavy minutes, plus she contributes in other categories like boards and steals, too. Collier is an easy top-five choice.

4. F Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Dearica Hamby has a clear path to thriving in L.A. The bulk of the load will fall onto her and new acquisition Kelsey Plum, and Hamby is prepared to hold down the offense as a top scoring threat. The duo of Hamby and Plum will both be entertaining to watch and beneficial for fantasy success.

5. F Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

The change of scenery should do Alyssa Thomas good. The point-forward has made her way to the Mercury via trade, and the new teammates around her should help elevate her game beyond the high level where it already sits. She may not be as much of a focal point as she was with the Sun, but Thomas is often on the verge of a triple-double and too good to pass up.

6. C Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Jonquel Jones is the highest-ranked center outside of Wilson for a reason. She is a force in the paint, can be a double-double machine, has the ability to stretch the floor, and will be a solid source of blocks. The Liberty coming into the campaign as the reigning champs should provide all the confidence needed to pull the trigger and take Jones.

7. C Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

There are very few downsides to Aliyah Boston's game. She's efficient, possesses a high basketball IQ, and the best part is that she's still improving. The Fever have a lot of players to pass the ball around to, but Boston is a standout at her position and doesn't need huge usage to be effectively productive.

8. F Angel Reese, Chicago Sky

Angel Reese has a lot to prove after an impressive rookie season. The W is bigger than it's ever been, and as one of the stars that helped the league achieve this feat, Reese is expected to take a step up after recovering from a wrist injury and working on her shooting game. The rebounding monster with constant double-double potential will see plenty of minutes and touches.

9. C Brittney Griner, Atlanta Dream

Brittney Griner has already gotten reacclimated to the league, and now she has to get used to a new team. That doesn't look to be an issue for her season, however, since the Atlanta Dream have openings for stars to emerge. Griner's still an imposing presence inside, and if she stays healthy, her role with the Dream could help her become one of the best fantasy centers for points, blocks, and field goal percentage.

Guards

1. G Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark is set to follow up on one of the most hyped rookie campaigns in WNBA history. At this point, it's no secret what Clark is capable of. She can knock down a shot from almost anywhere and make elite passes to teammates. Clark's guaranteed to have a high usage rate, so barring any tragic twists, expect big numbers and a high field goal rate from the reigning Rookie of the Year.

2. G Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale is used to being the No.1 shooter in Dallas, leading to high-volume scoring. She'll have a lot more help than she did last year, but based on the production and team chemistry seen throughout the preseason, that shouldn't cut into her usual numbers. Ogunbowale will net fantasy owners steals and assists, too, making the Wings' offense perfect to capitalize on.

3. G Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu was a huge part of the Liberty's championship run. She is among other stars and scorers, but she always manages to carve out a lane of her own. If anything, being around other highly talented players has helped make her even better as well. Ionescu can put up points, rebounds, threes, and assists consistently. Grab her quickly if she's still on the board.

4. G Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Kelsey Plum's blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Sparks is arguably the biggest move of the offseason. The anticipation for her regular-season Sparks debut is high among fans of the W, and for good reason. Plum was already a reliable scorer in Las Vegas, and now she'll be one of the main pieces in L.A.'s offense alongside Hamby. Expect Plum's fantasy value to stay high, if not get even higher.

5. G Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas Aces

Jewell Loyd is a top-tier playmaker who contributes 3-pointers and a high free-throw percentage on top of her ability to score. She put up great numbers with the Seattle Storm, but now that she's with the title-contending Aces, Loyd's already efficient numbers could see a boost.

6. G Skylar Diggins, Seattle Storm

Skylar Diggins remains one of the league's most dynamic and impactful guards. She's a dual threat as a shooter and passer, and the new assets she'll have on the court with her in Seattle — including young phenom Dominique Malonga — could help her thrive in her second season back in the W after a long hiatus.

Wildcards (utility)

1. G Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Copper is one to watch this WNBA season. The only thing keeping Copper from being higher is the Mercury's top-heavy lineup. She'll have plenty of star power to share the ball with, especially with the additions of Thomas and Satou Sabally. Copper provides energy, solid defense, and consistent buckets.

2. F DeWanna Bonner, Indiana Fever

DeWanna Bonner will be an asset to this growing Fever team in the same way that she'll be an asset for women's fantasy basketball owners. Bonner's a proven veteran who can still fill up a stat sheet with at least scoring and steals. With even more eyes on her in Indiana, don't expect that fact to change anytime soon.

3. G Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

The only reason Jackie Young isn't a higher guard pick is that she'll have to share the court with the force that is Loyd. But if the Aces' preseason success is any indication, every star on this team will stay well fed. Young is an efficient scorer, rebounds really well for a guard, and is easily one of the best two-way players in the W. Snatch her up as soon as there's a chance.

4. G Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard is a rising star in a league full of legends, and she'll have plenty of room to grow and produce for the Dream. With scoring, threes, and defense on lock, Howard will be a reliable plug-and-play on any given night.

5. F Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago Sky

Kamilla Cardoso is a down-low specialist, and as one of the anchors of the Chicago Sky's roster, she's nearly guaranteed to see an increase in playing time in Year 2. If Cardoso is still on the board in a later round, taking her would be a steal.

6. G Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Chelsea Gray certainly reminded women's basketball fans what she's capable of during the offseason when she helped lead her Unrivaled squad to the league's first-ever title. Gray's one of the league's smartest playmakers, and when she's healthy, she's a go-to scoring option with the added benefit of assists.

Bench

1. G Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

2. F Rikea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

3. C Tina Charles, Connecticut Sun

4. C Nneka Ogwumike, Seattle Storm

5. G Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

6. F Satou Sabally, Phoenix Mercury

Paving the path to a fantasy women's basketball victory takes a mix of preparation, awareness of the W, and the ability to pivot throughout the season by monitoring backups on the waiver wire. Don't forget to also take advantage of IR spots if they're available, and avoid the trap of using player projections as more than just a guide.

Focusing on the most well-rounded players first, balancing stats with factoring in the intangibles, and having a plan for the type of team that's being built are the keys to having the best shot at winning the league. The 2025 WNBA season is set to be one of the most exciting yet, and being able to participate — and finding success while doing so — is a great way to enhance all the fun that's already in store.