The Indiana Pacers continue to defy expectations. Yes, they have benefited from injuries during the NBA playoffs, but their resolve is truly admirable. Tyrese Haliburton and the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference are one round away from the Finals after vanquishing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 Tuesday night. Their success is resonating with the entire community, as well as other local sports franchises.

Following the 114-105 win, the Indianapolis Colts' official X account showed some love to the Pacers. They posted a video, which had presumably been filmed earlier in the day, that included a couple of key proclamations. Cornerback JuJu Brents, a 2023 second-round draft pick, started things off with a shoutout to the squad. Impressive young wide receiver Josh Downs then spotlighted Indy's clutch point guard.

“Haliburton is like that, confirmed,” the former third-rounder and North Carolina star said. Another person can be heard exclaiming “Pacers in five.” The prognostications were indeed proven true in Rocket Arena.

PACERS IN 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/202SRLVZYr — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Continuing what has been the defining stretch of his career, Haliburton scored 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting and drilled six 3-pointers. His second-quarter flurry gave Indiana the jolt it needed and enabled it to storm back from a 19-point deficit. He stayed aggressive in the second half and propelled the squad past the No. 1-seeded Cavs. The two-time All-Star did a bit of everything, recording eight assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal.

He also had help. Aaron Nesmith notched a double-double, Andrew Nembhard added 18 points, Thomas Bryant scored nine in 11 minutes and the defense held Cleveland to under 39 percent shooting. The Pacers willed themselves to the W. Maybe they can inspire the Colts.

There is one big question to answer in Indy

The AFC South squad is currently trapped in a state of uncertainty, as it tries to decide if Anthony Richardson can in fact still morph into a legitimate franchise quarterback. Daniel Jones was brought in to compete for the starting job, a role he previously occupied for the New York Giants. Josh Downs figures to remain a valuable component in the passing attack, regardless of who is throwing him the ball next season. He tallied 72 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns during the 2024-25 campaign.

There is talent and grit on this roster. Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen must figure out how to mold it into a playoff berth. Free-agent signings Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum should bring more credibility to the secondary and stabilize a defense that ranked 24th with 25.1 points per game allowed. The organization has taken strides to build a more well-rounded team.

The Pacers have been a disruptive force the last couple of years, so who is to say their NFL counterpart cannot surprise fans, too? Perhaps some of their postseason pixie dust will find its way to Lucas Oil Stadium. Fans can dream, anyway.