The New York Rangers look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game sitting at 31-37-9, which is last in the Metropolitan Division. They have been eliminated from playoff contention and the Flyers have fired head coach John Tortorella. In their last game, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers struck first on a goal from Ryan Poehling to take the 1-0 lead. After a scoreless second period, Brendan Gallagher, Lane Hutson, and Nick Suzuki all scored for Montreal to make it 3-1. Tyson Foerster would get one back for the Flyers, but they would fall 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are 36-34-7 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Metropolitan Division and six points outside of a wild card spot. In their last game, the Rangers faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, Yanni Gourde, and Brayden Point all scored in the first period to make it 3-0 for the Lightning. Mika Zibanejad would score in the second period to make it 3-1, but the Lightning would add two more in the third on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Rangers.

Here are the Flyers-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Rangers Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-169)

Moneyline: +158

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: (-192)

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Flyers vs Rangers

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Why the Flyers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flyers is home to Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster. Brink comes into the game sitting sixth on the team in points, having 11 goals and 25 assists. Foerster is just ahead of him in terms of points coming into the game with 19 goals and 17 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Noah Cates, who has 15 goals and 17 assists this year.

The second line is home to Travis Konecy and Matvei Michkov this year. Konecny comes in with 24 goals and 50 assists this year, leading the team in goals, assists, and points on the year. He is joined on the second line by Michkov, who is second on the team in points this year. Michkov comes into the game with 24 goals and 34 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Sean Couturier, who is third on the team in points. Couturier comes in with 14 goals and 26 assists this year.

Igor Shesterkin is expected to be in goal for the Rangers in this one. He is 25-28-5 on the year with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Shesterkin is just 1-3-1 in his last five games. Further, he has given up three or more goals in four straight games, averaging allowing four goals per game in that time.

Why the Rangers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Artemi Panarin, who leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, leads the top line for the Rangers. He comes into the game with 34 goals and 49 assists, good for 83 total points. He also has eight goals and 16 assists on the power play. Panarin is joined on the top line by Vincent Trocheck and Alexia Lafreniere. Trocheck is fourth on the team in points with 22 goals and 30 assists. Lafreniere is fifth on the team in points with 16 goals and 27 assists.

Meanwhile, Adam Fox is second on the team in points, playing from the blue line. He comes into the game with nine goals and 47 assists this year. Further, Mika Zibanejad has been great from the second line. He is third on the team in points with 17 goals and 35 assists. He is joined by JT Miller, who has ten goals and 17 assists in his 27 games with the Rangers.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 21-16-5 on the year with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five games but has given up 19 goals over the five games.

Final Flyers-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the defensive side of the ice. The Flyers have won three of their last ten games, giving up 39 goals in the process. The Rangers have won just three of their last ten as well, but have given up just 31 goals in that time. This could be a high-scoring game, but the Rangers have the better defensive unit and that will be the difference in this one.

Final Flyers-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+136)