If there's any silver lining to the Philadelphia 76ers' dreadful 24-win 2024-25 season, it's that they were able to keep their first-round pick after winning the third pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, preventing it from conveying to the Oklahoma City Thunder (which it would have had it landed outside the top-six). After missing the playoffs, the 76ers can at least look forward to adding a highly-touted prospect to their strong core, helping them redeem themselves next season provided, of course, that Joel Embiid stays healthy.

Nevertheless, with the title picture being as wide open as it is, Tyrese Maxey couldn't help but feel some sort of FOMO with the 76ers sitting at home. Maxey, however, vowed that he'll do his best to get Philly back to the playoffs where they belong (they made it every single year from 2018 to 2024).

“Yall deserve to be in the playoffs and we gotta work to get back there for yall!! 💯💯,” Maxey wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

The 76ers' contending hopes will all hinge on Embiid and his health; Embiid dealt with a ton of knee problems this past season which then forced him into a early hiatus. Getting him back to MVP form will be necessary for Philly to make good on the contending promise that their roster possessed in the aftermath of their blockbuster signing of Paul George last summer.

Getting the third overall pick of this year's draft will allow them to build a sustainably good supporting cast around Embiid, Maxey, and George; Jared McCain should be back after a torn meniscus ended his rookie season early, while Quentin Grimes should be brought back from restricted free agency after he scorched the nets after arriving in Philly after the trade deadline.

76ers to address their power forward problem?

The 76ers are certainly stacked at the guard positions; Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and Quentin Grimes have those positions covered. Paul George should be very motivated to prove that he's not yet washed up after a rough first year in Philly. But at this point, George may no longer have the capacity to play power forward for extended stretches.

Guerschon Yabusele was solid in his return to the NBA, but he's an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any other team. There remains a glaring hole for the team at the four, which is something they'll have to address this offseason.