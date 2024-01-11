Cutter Gauthier finally spoke about his trade from the Flyers.

The hockey world is still talking about Monday's shocking trade between the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia fans are watching new defenseman Jamie Drysdale in action for the first time on Wednesday. And Anaheim fans are hearing from top prospect Cutter Gauthier for the first time since the trade went down.

Gauthier spoke with reporters on Wednesday. He mentioned that there's been “good and bad” following the trade. And he revealed that he has unfortunately received death threats in the aftermath of this deal.

“A 19-year-old kid getting a lot of death threats and a bunch of thousands and thousands of people reaching out and just saying some pretty poor things that I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy, it’s pretty tough to see, obviously. But it’s a business,” the Ducks prospect said, via The Athletic.

“You know, people are going to have opinions. People are going to say things. I can’t tell them to have an opinion or not. It’s been definitely a little bit of a stressful situation (the) last 48 hours,” Gauthier continued on Wednesday.

Ducks' Cutter Gauthier talks future clashes with Flyers

Cutter Gauthier revealed that he plans to sign with the Ducks following the conclusion of Boston College's season. He has spoken to Anaheim forwards Troy Terry and Leo Carlsson since Monday night's trade. And he's already looking forward to his “chaotic” first game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

“I got that (future) date circled on my calendar big time. I can’t wait to go out there and play my game in front of those fans and do my thing. I’m really looking forward to that game,” Gauthier told The Athletic on Wednesday.

Gauthier could make his NHL debut this season even if Boston College plays for the National Championship. Anaheim plays its final game of the regular season five days after the conclusion of the Frozen Four tournament.

In any event, the Ducks prospect would need to wait until next season to play his first game in Philadelphia. Anaheim already made their trip to the City of Brotherly Love this year. They defeated the Flyers 7-4 back on October 28.

Cutter Gauthier appears excited to prove himself in front of the Flyers and their fans. That first game between his Ducks and the Flyers should certainly draw the attention of the entire hockey world.