The NHL regular season comes to a close as the Philadelphia Flyers face the Buffalo Sabres. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Sabres prediction and pick.

The Flyers come into the game 33-38-10 on the year, which has them in last place in the Metropolitan Division, and the Flyers are eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. After a scoreless first period, Dante Fabbro scored to make it 1-0. Kent Johnson would add a goal in the second period, and Adam Fantilli would grab one in the third as well. Jet Greaves stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Blue Jackets won the game 3-0.

Meanwhile, the Sabres are 35-39-7 on the year, which also has the Sabres looking towards the offseason. In their last game, the Sabres faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a scoreless first period, Steven Lorentz would break the tie in the second. Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, and Nicholas Robertson would all find the back of the net in the third period. Anthony Stolarz would stop all 35 shots he faced as the Sabres fell to the Maple Leafs 4-0.

Here are the Flyers-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Sabres Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: +118

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 6.5 (+108)

Under: 6.5 (-132)

How To Watch Flyers vs Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flyers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Flyers is home to Bobby Brink and Tyson Foerster. Brink comes into the game sitting sixth on the team in points, having 11 goals and 28 assists. Foerster is just ahead of him in terms of points coming into the game with 24 goals and 17 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Noah Cates, who has 16 goals and 20 assists this year.

The second line is home to Travis Konecy and Matvei Michkov this year. Konecny comes in with 24 goals and 51 assists this year, leading the team in goals, assists, and points on the year. He is joined on the second line by Michkov, who is second on the team in points this year. Michkov comes into the game with 24 goals and 36 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Sean Couturier, who is third on the team in points. Couturier comes in with 15 goals and 28 assists this year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in the goal for the Flyers in this one. He is 22-17-5 on the year with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in the last five games, allowing three or four goals in all five starts.

Why the Sabres Will Cover the Spread/Win

Tage Thompson leads the top line for the Sabres this year. He comes into the game leading the team in goals and points. Thompson has 44 goals and 28 assists this year, good for 72 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jiri Kulich. Kulich comes into the game with 15 goals and nine assists this year. The line is rounded out by Zach Benson. Benson has ten goals and 18 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex Tuch is fourth on the team in points, currently playing on the third line. He comes in with 35 goals and 30 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Jason Zucker, who has 21 goals and 31 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points. JJ Peterka is third on the team in points, scoring 26 times with 40 assists this year, and playing on the second line. Finally, Rasmus Dahlin has been solid from the blue line, sitting second on the team in points with 17 goals and 51 assists.

James Reimer is expected to be in the goal for the Sabres in this one. He is 9-10-2 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games, with three games allowing two or fewer goals and also having one shutout.

Final Flyers-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Sabres come into this NHL game as favorites in terms of odds. They have won five of their last ten, but have lost four straight. Despite the shutout last time out, they have been scoring well. The Sabres are averaging 3.7 goals per game over their last ten games, over half a goal better than their season average. Meanwhile, the Flyers have also won five of their last ten, but the defense has struggled. They have allowed 4.2 goals per game over their last ten games, which is 0.8 goals per game more than their season average. Take the Sabres in this one.

Final Flyers-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-142)