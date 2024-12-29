The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon at Honda Center with a 3-1 final score. The game also featured the first matchup by former Flyers first-round draft pick Cutter Gauthier, who requested a trade from the organization before playing a single game at the NHL level.

Speaking of former first-round draft picks, the Flyers pulled a noticeable roster move with the one on their roster who is a serious contender for the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year.

Matvei Michkov, whom the team took with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was benched for the entire third period by head coach John Tortorella.

When asked for his reasoning behind the benching, Tortorella explained that he felt Michkov's energy levels were down, as reported by Jamey Baskow via X.

“It's just been a struggle, energy. The skating, energy, it's just not there. You could see him struggling before the break. If I have to take him out I will, or bench him during a period. It was my call.”

The Flyers will continue their schedule on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Matvei Michkov was drafted with the seventh overall pick by the Flyers in 2023

A native of Perm, Russia, Michkov made his professional debut in his homeland by suiting up for SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

He's now in his first season playing in North America and has already demonstrated that he has all the skills necessary to be an effective NHL player for years.

But here are going to be growing pains for a rookie playing on hockey's biggest stage, and his benching by Tortorella during Saturday's game was one of those moments.

In the 34 games he's played in so far in 2024-25, Michkov has scored 11 goals with 16 assists.