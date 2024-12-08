The Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Boston's TD Garden, but it was the fiery postgame comments from head coach John Tortorella that really stole the show.

Furious with what he felt was clear embellishment from Bruins players, Tortorella blasted the officiating after his team was called for eight penalties, and what he apparently took as the referees falling for it, via MassLive.

“Let me start. One thing I teach my team to do is not dive. Maybe I should start teaching them that,” he said. “The way this has gone here, the way this s**t goes on, maybe I should start teaching them how to dive.”

“That’s one of the things we talk most about. We have to play an honest game. There’s not cheating,” no embarrassing referees,” Tortorella said. “The (stuff) that went on here tonight was just ridiculous. I’m proud of the way our team played. Did we piss another one away? Yeah, but other people had a little bit to do with that also.”

Don't be surprised to see Tortorella draw a fine from the NHL after his public criticism of the officiating.

Flyers coach John Tortorella has never held anything back

Throughout his coaching career, Tortorella has developed a reputation for having no filter and saying exactly what's on his mind, regardless of who may dislike it.

He's engaged in multiple high-profile battles against journalists, most notably Larry Brooks of The New York Post, as well as his own players. Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois was a routine target of Tortorella's wrath, and the pair went viral on social media several years ago after the latter got into the former's ear on the bench during a game for poor effort.

One thing is certain – if Tortorella is upset, you're going to hear about it.