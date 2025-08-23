North Carolina Central has found itself atop HBCU football for the past few seasons. With a MEAC Championship and Celebration Bowl victory under their belt, along with an FCS Playoff appearance, Trei Olver's Ealges have exemplified football excellence and are arguably the favorite headed into tonight's MEAC/SWAC Challenge.

Their success is no coincidence. North Carolina Central has built a foundation of continuity and experience that is increasingly rare in college athletics. After finishing last season at 8-3, they narrowly missed the MEAC Championship. The Eagles are now returning a number of key offensive starters, including quarterback Walker Harris and tight end Luke Bracey. In addition, all five of their offensive line starters are returning, including Preseason All-MEAC honorees Noah McKinney and Trevon Humphrey.

The defense is fortified as well, with All-American Malcom Reed, who played 10 games for North Carolina Central last season and finished the year with 60 total tackles (34 solo), 2 interceptions, and 11 passes defended. The Eagles also return several members of their defensive backfield with the prerequisite experience to be a problem for any opposing offense.

This is how Oliver has built a formidable FCS contender that has scored success out of conference. In the seven seasons that Oliver has been at the helm of the Eagles, they've posted an 18-12 record out of conference, including a thrilling victory over Deion Sanders's Jackson State Tigers and other huge ranked wins versus New Hampshire and Elon. They now plan to bring that same level of out-of-conference success to the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, a game in which they emerged victorious against Alcorn State in 2021.

Southern University won't be an easy competitor, as they emerged as SWAC West champions in Terrance Graves's first season leading the program. They also boast experience as well, with Ckelby Givens returning to the program amid what is sure to be a Buck Buchanan Award-worthy campaign this season. But, it surely will be business as usual for Oliver's Eagles, as they look to start their season in Atlanta and end their season in Atlanta holding up the Celebration Bowl trophy.

North Carolina Central and Southern University face off in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge tonight at 7:30 PM EST on ABC.