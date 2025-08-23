As the final quarter ticked away in the Baltimore Ravens’ preseason finale, a defining moment emerged—not from a quarterback or pass rusher, but from a rookie specialist making his presence known. With 12:24 left in the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-17, Tyler Loop stepped into a 61-yard attempt and blasted it through the uprights, the final touches in a blowout 30-3 win over the Washington Commanders.

The crowd at Northwest Stadium responded with a mix of surprise and excitement as Loop’s kick sailed effortlessly through the air, clearing the crossbar with room to spare and electrifying the sideline.

The booming 61-yard field goal wasn’t just cosmetic. It marked the final points of the afternoon and sent a clear message that Baltimore’s new kicking era is underway. With Justin Tucker released in May following a 10-week suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, the rookie kicker’s performance validated the team’s decision.

The NFL took to its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the Ravens rookie kicker’s long-range strike, showcasing his impressive blend of power and accuracy.

“@Ravens kicker Tyler Loop nails the 61-yard field goal”

Loop, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, became the first kicker ever drafted in the Ravens’ franchise history. He made his case throughout training camp, outperforming competition and converting five of six field goals—including two from beyond 50 yards—against Dallas in Week 2. He was officially named the starter by head coach John Harbaugh just days before the finale.

Saturday’s game at Northwest Stadium in Landover wrapped up a perfect preseason for Baltimore, who finish this August 3-0. With stars like Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews resting, backup quarterback Devin Leary led a controlled offensive effort while the defense swarmed from start to finish. Interceptions by Keyon Martin and Trenton Simpson helped hold Washington to a lone field goal.

The former Arizona Wildcat’s 61-yarder quickly went viral, with fans praising his poise and leg strength. Reactions ranged from excitement about his potential to broader commentary on the growing trend of kickers converting from beyond 60 yards. The NFL’s post gained traction across social media, highlighting the Ravens rookie kicker as a player to watch heading into Week 1 of the regular season.

The Ravens vs. Commanders showdown ended with a special teams exclamation point. And if Saturday’s strike was any indication, the team's next kicking chapter is off to a powerful start.