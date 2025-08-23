The New York Yankees suffered two close losses to the Boston Red Sox to open their weekend series. Roman Anthony wowed for the Red Sox in his Yankee Stadium debut. However, Aaron Boone's team remained optimistic heading into Saturday's matchup. However, a poor outing from Will Warren combined with yet another error from Anthony Volpe contributed to a blowout loss.

Volpe's fielding has been a major issue for New York this season. The young shortstop leads the league in errors on the season at 17 with Elly De La Cruz. That stat, combined with inconsistency at the plate from the whole team, has Yankees fans up in arms.

Despite the game not even being over, they didn't hesitate to share their thoughts about Boone and his team on social media as the team lost big yet again.

Red Sox are completely embarrassing the Yankees pic.twitter.com/mV4F2YDH99 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 23, 2025

“The New York Yankees are getting absolutely embarrassed by their arch-rival the Boston Red Sox on their own field,” a fan posted.

“team is dead,” one Yankees fan said.

“Being a Yankees fan is so embarrassing right now,” another admitted.

“Don’t beat my Yankees down too bad Sox,” one fan joked. “…you might get Boone fired and then they might be forced to bring in an actual manager.”

“This is rock bottom. This team simply does not care. From Hal to Cashman to Boone to Judge,” one fan claimed.

The Red Sox have won eight straight games against the Yankees this season. After Jazz Chisholm Jr. admitted that New York beat themselves at the beginning of the series, the team suffered a total collapse on Saturday. The loss puts them 1.5 games behind Boston in the standings, putting their playoff berth at risk.

Despite some good stretches, upset fans have berated Boone and the Yankees all season. Suffering a sweep at the hands of their arch rivals might force the players to take a step back and reassess things before they miss the postseason altogether.