Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella is well-known across the National Hockey League for making his players conform to a hard, physical style of hockey — but it looks like he'll make an exception regarding young phenom Matvei Michkov.

“We are starving for the types of instinctive plays that he can make,” Tortorella told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. “I'm not interested in turning him into a checker. We want to lay the foundation. It's going to take time. But are we going to beat him over the head with it? No.”

It looks like Torts will allow Michkov's offensive instincts to take center stage, and they've already shown throughout Philly's preseason. The Russian has racked up seven points in four exhibition tilts, and he looks more-than-ready for his first taste of a National Hockey League regular season.

“I think that's the key thing when you're dealing with offensive players. There are certain times in the game when you've just got to be simple. You may have to fight another day to make that play,” Tortorella continued, per Wyshynski.

“That's something I know we're going to have to teach him. But I want to let him go. We're not going to try to stifle him in any way as far as his creativity.”

General manager Danny Briere also has full faith in the relationship between head coach and player ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

“I have no doubt that there's going to be some fireworks here and there, just like he has with almost every single player,” Briere admitted to Wyshynski. “At the end of the day, Torts is the coach and he's going to manage him. He's going to teach him to be a pro. Torts' goal is to make Matvei the best player he can be.”

Although it's extremely early, it already looks like the Flyers could have a star on their hands with the former No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Flyers' Matvei Michkov is looking like a Calder Trophy favorite

After having his contract terminated in the KHL and coming to North American two years early, Michkov has already endeared himself to the fan base in the City of Brotherly Love.

He celebrated wildly after scoring an empty net goal in the preseason, jumping into the glass close to the fans before enthusiastically hugging his teammates.

“He scored an empty-netter in an exhibition game, and it was like it was Game 7,” Tortorella said. “I love that about him. I think it rubs off on the team.”

The Flyers need that kind of positive energy, especially after last year's epic collapse. Philly had occupied a postseason berth in the Metropolitan Division for most of the campaign before losing nine of 11 games — and a spot in the dance — in the final hours of the season.

It was a brutal finish, especially after a very strong 2023-24 showing. Still, the club hasn't been to the playoffs since 2020, and the hope is that Michkov can be part of the solution this season and beyond.

It'll be interesting to see if the 19-year-old can help bring his new team back to contention in the Eastern Conference, and whether he can challenge for the Calder Trophy in his first year in North America.

Michkov and the Flyers begin their regular season on October 11 against the Vancouver Canucks.