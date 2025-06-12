The Philadelphia Flyers missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Now, they hope for better results, but their confidence is not always great, and it could even worsen. The Flyers' nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency could see them fail to address their numerous weaknesses and sink even further into the abyss.

The Flyers certainly can have a much better season, and there is a possibility it might happen. Currently, it is unclear how it will turn out. The Flyers have approximately 18.9 million in cap space and can go after a prime scorer for the right price. After hiring Rick Tocchet as their head coach, the goal is to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025-26.

As they scour the 2025 free agents list, there will be decisions to make. But will the Flyers make the right decision? Philadelphia has not made a major free agent signing since 2019. So far, it's been mostly depth signings. Will Philly continue this pattern and fail to address their major woes? That would be a nightmare scenario for one of the league's weaker teams in 2024-25.

Flyers don't acquire a great goal scorer in NHL free agency

The Flyers need goal scoring. Sadly, they don't have nearly enough. Philadelphia does have Travis Konecny, who tallied 24 goals and 52 assists. Additionally, they just re-signed Tyson Foerster to a two-year extension after he netted 25 goals. Matvei Michkov had 26 goals. However, the Flyers don't have anyone else who can score over 20. The Flyers also had only two players with over 50 points.

After ranking 24th in goals, it's evident that the Flyers need better goal-scorers. Now, with great free agents like Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser available, the Flyers must try to sign one of them. They likely won't get someone as expensive as Mitchell Marner, but anyone who is slightly lower on the tier can help. Sam Bennett is also a notable free agent who also brings Stanley Cup experience, and a guy they can go after.

If the Flyers fail to acquire a notable goal scorer, then it will be a failure. They don't have anyone aside from Michkov or Konecny who can truly fill the net.

Flyers' goaltending issues don't get resolved in NHL free agency

Carter Hart's NHL career came to a halt as he became part of a major criminal investigation. Unfortunately, that has also impacted the Flyers, as they have had mediocre goaltending since he took an indefinite leave of absence.

Samuel Ersson struggled mightily this season, going 22-17-5 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .883. Meanwhile, backup Ivan Fedetov was not much better, going 6-13-4 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a save percentage of .880. Even call-up Aleksei Kolosov struggled, going 5-9-1 with a 3.59 goals-against average and a save percentage of .867. Are any of these goalies the answer? The answer seems to be no, and Philadelphia must address it.

The goaltending was atrocious this season. If the Flyers don't acquire a goalie in a trade or through NHL free agency, they will likely get similar results on the ice next season.

The Flyers overpay for mediocre NHL free agents

The Flyers also cannot overpay for mediocre veterans. Although they have not done this often in the past, there is always a chance that it might happen, and they must resist the urge.

Mikael Granlund would be an ideal fit in Philadelphia. However, the Flyers must extend a contract that is fair to them. He is currently 33 years old, and a significant long-term contract would probably not be ideal, especially if his performance starts to decline as he approaches the end of his career. Likewise, someone like Jamie Benn would be lost on the Flyers after spending his entire career with the Dallas Stars.

Philadelphia's defensive woes continue

The Flyers were bad all around this past season. Yes, their offense and goaltending were the significant issues. But their defense was just as poor, making too many mistakes in their own zone.

When the Flyers traded Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks for Jamie Drysdale, they believed they were getting a defenseman who could cover the blue line well. Instead, they got a defenseman who has been injury-prone and had a plus/minus of -32. Cam York has been solid on the blue line, as has Travis Sanheim. But the rest of the defense has numerous issues and has struggled immensely.

The Flyers must address their poor defense with a depth-level free agent signing. Even a stout defender like Dmitry Orlov might help their blue line while also working as a locker room leader. Right now, the Flyers need all the help they can get, and failing to address the defense would fuel a potential repeat of the nightmare season they just endured.