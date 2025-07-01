Jazz Chisholm Jr. just made New York Yankees history. In his 100th game wearing the pinstripes, the explosive center fielder officially joined an exclusive club that includes just two other legendary names — Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez.

New York Yankees Stats on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted this remarkable milestone highlighting Chisholm’s all-around impact during his first 100 games.

“25+ HR and 10+ SB in first 100 games with Yankees

Babe Ruth 39 HR | 11 SB

Alex Rodriguez 25 HR | 19 SB

Jazz Chisholm Jr. 25 HR | 28 SB”

That’s elite company, and it reflects the rare talent Chisholm has brought to the Bronx Bombers. Reaching 25 home runs and 28 stolen bases in just 100 games puts him in a category of Yankees power hitters who also possess exceptional speed — a combination that has rarely been seen in the franchise’s long, storied history.

Chisholm Jr.’s stats are impressive across the board — 25 home runs, 28 stolen bases, and a strong slugging percentage that proves he’s more than just flash. He’s delivering consistent production in his first 100 games. His most recent home run, a two-run shot in the fourth inning of a recent game, helped the Yankees take an early lead and underscored his ability to make an immediate impact.

The 27-year-old’s presence has injected new energy into the team, and his aggressive baserunning and power hitting continue to generate nightly highlights. Whether he’s legging out a double, swiping second, or launching a ball into the right field seats, he’s become a fixture in game-changing moments. His blend of swagger and substance is resonating across the clubhouse and stands alike, making him one of the Bronx’s most electrifying players this season.

This achievement also pushes Chisholm’s name into early conversations around modern MLB home run records, especially when factoring in his age and continued development. Few players make this kind of noise in their first 100 games with any team — and even fewer do it wearing the pinstripes of the 27-time World Champion Yankees, where pressure and expectations are part of the job description.

From high-impact at-bats to highlight-reel speed, Chisholm is proving he belongs — not just on the roster, but potentially in Yankees history books. He’s not just filling a role — he’s creating a legacy.