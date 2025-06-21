The Philadelphia Flyers nearly made the playoffs in 2024 after a rather surprising season. Philadelphia stormed out of the gate and held down one of the Metropolitan Division playoff spots. They collapsed near the end of the season, but they hoped they could compete for a spot in 2025. This did not happen, but they did land a top-10 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Flyers own three first-round picks this year, tied for the most in the NHL. Only the Nashville Predators own as many first-rounders in 2025 as Philadelphia. Philadelphia's other picks in the first round are 22nd and 31st in the order. This stockpile gives the team a few different options.

One could certainly see the Flyers trading their picks for immediate help. And this is certainly on the table. However, Philadelphia needs to stockpile talent in its prospect pipeline. As a result, keeping all of these picks is something to consider. With this in mind, here are Philadelphia's potential options with the sixth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers

The Flyers have one major need entering the 2025 NHL Draft. They need a center of the future. Morgan Frost was traded to the Calgary Flames during the season. Philadelphia's current top-six centers are Sean Couturier and Noah Cates. Neither of these players project as a long-term option in the top-six, though Cates is a solid middle-six option. Moreover, they don't have a top-six center in their system outside of last year's first-round pick, Jett Luchanko.

Caleb Desnoyers is one of the safest center prospects in this draft. He brings offensive skill to the position while being defensively responsible. His offense is a bit of a question mark for some. But his potential as a productive top-six center at the NHL level is clear when watching him play.

There is a good chance he doesn't get past the first five picks of the 2025 NHL Draft. But if he does, the Flyers shouldn't get him fall any further. Desnoyers is a fantastic option for them to start building their center depth around as their rebuild continues.

Brantford Bulldogs forward Jake O'Brien

The Flyers still have center options on the table in the event that Desnoyers is taken in the top five. Philadelphia can go in a few different directions when addressing this need. One of the more discussed options at this point in the process is Brantford Bulldogs center Jake O'Brien. The Flyers took O'Brien in ClutchPoints' recent mock draft, in fact.

O'Brien is a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft. He was productive in the OHL with the Bulldogs this season. In fact, he came within two points of scoring 100 in 2024-25. Many around the hockey world are most impressed with how he handles himself away from the puck. He isn't the most skilled player in the world, but O'Brien has the potential to be a productive player in the NHL.

The Flyers will love his brand of physical hockey and offensive production. Whether he can become a top-six player is up for debate. If Philadelphia believes in his potential, though, he is an option at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen

The NHL Draft is known for the curveballs NHL general managers love to throw. Usually, there is a consensus top-15. After this, it's the Wild West in terms of who is ranked where on a team's draft board. In saying this, we can see some curveballs thrown in the top-10, as well.

Roger McQueen would not have been a curveball early in the season. He was a part of the conversation to go No. 1 in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, a back injury kept him out for a good amount of the 2024-25 WHL season.

McQueen has elite potential at the NHL level. He could very well become a first-line center, which the Flyers definitely need. If Philadelphia is comfortable with his medicals, they could take him a bit ahead of his current projections in the 2025 NHL Draft.