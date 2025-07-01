Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks continue to be aggressive this offseason. Right after acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Minnesota Timberwolves, they also land sharpshooter Luke Kennard from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kennard will sign a one-year, $11 million deal with Atlanta, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania on Monday.

“Free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard has agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kennard has been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA, and Atlanta negotiated the new deal with CAA's Aaron Mintz and Dave Spahn,” Charania said.

“Hawks star Trae Young reached out to Kennard and Nickeil Alexander-Walker this evening to help recruit them to the franchise, sources said. Two big wing gets for the Hawks.”

Kennard joins Atlanta after spending three seasons with the Grizzlies. He averaged 10 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game after 128 total appearances.

