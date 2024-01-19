Owen Tippett scored an all-timer on Thursday night.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett announced himself to the National Hockey League in style on Thursday night, scoring twice — including a remarkable goal of the year candidate — in a 5-1 drubbing of the Dallas Stars.

In the process, the Flyers extended their winning streak to five games after coming through in front of the home crowd at Wells Fargo Center. Tippett's highlight-reel goal was the last of the contest, making it 5-1 in the third period. It was a spinning backhand from the left circle over the glove of Jake Oettinger that sent Pennsylvania into a frenzy.

OWEN TIPPETT OH MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/kRY2yhTJcm — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2024

It was truly an incredible tally from the 24-year-old, who earned high praise from his head coach afterwards.

“I've seen a lot of good goals,” John Tortorella asserted, per NHL.com's Adam Kimelman, “[but] I haven't seen one of those in quite a while.”

And the longtime NHL head coach wasn't the only one.

“It's fun to watch,” teammate Scott Laughton echoed. “Any time you see him pick up the puck with speed, you're on the edge of your seat. You know something's coming. I think he's just coming into his own right now. It's fun to watch, fun to be part of.”

Owen Tippett a huge part of Flyers' success

Tippett is clearly having a good time playing hockey in 2023-24.

“When everyone's playing well, it's fun and it keeps going and gives everyone confidence,” said the former Mississauga Steelhead. “When the team is playing well and it's a full group effort, it gives everyone confidence. When you're winning games, it's a fun time.”

With the victory, the Flyers improved to 25-14-6 and second place in the Metropolitan Division. It's been a remarkable turnaround for a team that hasn't advanced to the postseason since 2020, but seems poised to snap that streak in 2024.

“Coming into this game, I think we kind of talked that we wanted to make a statement,” explained forward Morgan Frost. “I think most of the League knows that they're one of the top teams in the League, and I think we came out flying. So, it's nice to see.”