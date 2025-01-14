Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been a target of criticism for the team this season, but head coach John Tortorella firmly defended him when speaking to the media.

“You (media) guys are gonna hate him,” John Tortorella said, according to Kayla Douglas of theScore. “You guys write all this shit. Well, I shouldn't say hate. That's not the proper word to use in today's world. I just felt he's been under a microscope as far as since I've been here. … My first year (in 2022-23), it was a tough year for me with him, but since then, he's been a pretty consistent player.”

Ristolainen's underlying metrics are not great when looking at his stint with the Flyers, but Tortorella is standing by his defenseman. Despite the criticism he receives as a player, it appears that Tortorella sees some value Ristolainen being in the lineup.

“A big, strong, right-handed defenseman,” Tortorella said, according to Douglas. “I think once he started moving his legs consistently, he's turned into a really good player for us. And not just of late, he's been a pretty good player for us for quite a while.”

Tortorella even touched on the notion that Ristolainen's contract, which has him at a $5.1 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season, is an albatross. He pushed back on that idea.

“All the things I read, his contract's an albatross, I think we have him on a pretty good contract right now, the way it's gone in this league as far as contracts with defenseman,” Tortorella said, according to Douglas. “He's been good for us. I worry about, with him out of our lineup, it'd be a big hole for us.”

Tortorella has a reputation for being hard on players, and that is well-founded at times. However, he will also have the back of his players and be very outspoken in defending them when he feels it is right to do so. His defense of Ristolainen likely is appreciated by the locker room.

The Flyers sit at 19-20-5 overall. They have climbed back into the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference after a rough start to the season, and will play the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road on Tuesday, entering with a two-game winning streak.