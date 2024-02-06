Flyers star Owen Tippett plays the Panthers as a visitor for the first time on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett recently signed an eight-year extension to remain in Philly. That deal kicks in next season, but this season brings a rather emotional matchup. Philadelphia travels to Sunrise to take on Tippett's former team, the Florida Panthers. And it'll be the first time since the Claude Giroux trade that Tippett will be a visitor in Florida.

Tippett was included in the deal that sent Giroux to the Panthers at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline. Florida acquired Giroux, two prospects, and a 2025 draft pick in exchange for Tippett, a 2023 third-round draft pick, and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

Ahead of his return to Florida, the Flyers forward took time to reflect on those days leading to the trade. “It can be tough when you hear your name in rumors like that,” Tippett said, via NHL.com. “You just have to try and focus on your game.”

“At the same time, you see that there is potential. As the weeks passed, it seemed more realistic that I would be moving on. I just tried not to get too caught up in the rumors and try to control the things I could control,” Tippett continued on Monday.

Owen Tippett on joining Flyers after Panthers trade

The Panthers received half a season of Giroux. He left following their failed playoff run to sign with the Ottawa Senators that summer. However, Tippett became a top-six option for the Flyers almost immediately. And so far, they've been rewarded for the trust they placed in him.

The Peterborough native scored a career-high 27 goals in 2022-23. This season, the 24-year-old has 18 goals and 30 points through his first 46 games. He has missed the last four games but is expected to return for the Panthers clash on Tuesday.

“I went into it with a positive attitude, and going to Philly was a fresh start and a new opportunity,” Tippett said of joining the Flyers after the trade, via NHL.com. “I knew a couple of guys here, and that made it easier. But it has been great. I am really happy here.”

Owen Tippett looks like a potential cornerstone for the Flyers moving forward. It'll certainly be interesting to see if he can help his current team beat his former team in the rink he used to call home on Tuesday.