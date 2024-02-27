The Philadelphia Flyers continue to battle for their playoff lives, currently occupying the No. 3 spot in the Metropolitan Division but owning less points than both wildcard teams in the Eastern Conference. And they'll have to play their most important stretch of the season without defenseman Jamie Drysdale.
Drysdale is week-to-week after absorbing a hard hit from Penguins forward Jansen Harkins in a wild 7-6 Pittsburgh win on Sunday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
“Word on Jamie Drysdale is he's out week-to-week with the hope he will be able to return this season,” reported Friedman on Monday. “Good luck to him, he's had enough injury trouble.”
Drysdale left the ice immediately after the collision, and unfortunately seemed to favor the same left shoulder that has caused him so many issues in the past. The 21-year-old missed nearly the entire 2022-23 campaign — while still a member of the Anaheim Ducks — after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery just eight games in.
Drysdale has also missed 21 games this season with a lower-body injury that was unrelated to the shoulder ailment. Now, he's in danger of missing even more time, as the Flyers find themselves just a few losses away from falling out of a playoff spot.
Jamie Drysdale acquired from Ducks in January
Once figured to be a key piece of the Ducks' rebuild, Drysdale was shipped out of California on Jan. 8 in a stunning deal that sent top prospect Cutter Gauthier back to Anaheim.
Over 17 games with the Flyers in 2023-24, Drysdale is up to four points, and nine total in 27 contests in 2023-24. The hope in Pennsylvania is that he can be back as soon as possible to help his team secure a postseason slot.
And although Scott Laughton has taken the trade rumors personally, going on a tear that has seen the 29-year-old score 10 points over a seven-game streak, that has not done very much for the Flyers lately.
Philly has lost four of five games dating back to Feb. 15, including the disappointing, high-scoring 7-6 defeat to the Penguins on Sunday afternoon.
The Flyers will look to course correct at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, as life without Jamie Drysdale begins.