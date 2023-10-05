The Anaheim Ducks have reached a new contract with restricted free agent defenseman Jamie Drysdale for $2.3 million a year over three years, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The Ducks have now reached deals for both restricted free agents this offseason in Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras. The deal wit Trevor Zegras was the bigger one, but Drysdale's deal is significant as well.

Last season, Drysdale played in just eight games last season after suffering a shoulder injury, according to Hockey Reference. However, he showed promise in the 2021-2022 season, when he played 81 games and put up 32 points. The year prior to that, Drysdale played in 24 games and put up eight points.

The Ducks have not been contenders for many years, but they are trying to enter playoff contention soon with young players like Drysdale and Zegras, along with additions of veteran players like Ryan Strome and Alex Killorn over the last two offseasons.

Last season, the Ducks finished with 58 points, which was the least in the NHL. It would be quite the story if the Ducks were able to turn it around and get even within a shout of the playoffs.

Regardless, this is a long-term build for the Ducks, and improvements from their young players would be great signs for the future.

The Ducks will start the regular season on Oct. 14 on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights. The second game is the next night on Oct. 15 at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. It is a tough start against two of the best teams in the league.

Regardless, it has to be a relief to sign both restricted free agents before the season starts.