The Flyers are the only team to have two losses in its franchise's history against a team that has gone winless in their first 10+ games

The past three seasons haven't been particularly kind to the Philadelphia Flyers. After missing the playoffs just five times from 1995 to 2020, the Flyers have missed the postseason for the past three years, and if their play to begin the 2023-24 season is any indication, it appears as though that rough spell won't be meeting its end anytime soon.

Facing a golden opportunity to tally their sixth win of the season in 13 games against the absolutely horrendous San Jose Sharks, the Flyers ended up misfiring completely. Despite having 20 more shots than the moribund Sharks who have failed to win a game in 11 tries entering the night, the Flyers ended up losing, 2-1. And in doing so, they hit an embarrassing mark that coincidentally only they have pulled off in NHL history.

According to OptaSTATS, the Flyers are the only NHL team to have two losses in its franchise's history against a team that has gone winless in their first 10+ games. Back in 2017, the Flyers also lost to a team with a record of 0-10-1 entering the night in the Arizona Coyotes. During that game, the Flyers, at the very least, saw the game go to overtime, where Alex Goligoski ended up scoring the winning goal.

Now, in 2023, the Flyers, have once again lost to a team with a 0-10-1 record in the Sharks; the Sharks, of course, were bound to win at least one game seeing as they'll have 71 chances to do so entering Tuesday night, but their outlook didn't look particularly promising. They entered the contest against the Flyers having allowed 20 goals in their past two games, with Mackenzie Blackwood being all out of form.

But of course, with the Flyers' luck (or lack thereof), Blackwood turned into prime Patrick Roy against them. The Sharks goalie saved 38 shots, turning in a heroic effort, which was matched by one goal apiece from Anthony Duclair and William Eklund.

After the game, left winger Joel Farabee acknowledged that in the NHL, anyone can lose to any team on any given night. Even then, that won't lessen the blow for a Flyers team that was coming off a rough shutout loss against the Los Angeles Kings.