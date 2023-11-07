San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier addressed the team's winless start to the season and performance in the last two games.

The San Jose Sharks have gotten off to a terrible start to the 2023-2024 NHL season, and that was not unexpected, but the record is now at 0-10-1 and the team has now given up 10 goals in back-to-back games against the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins. Sharks general manager Mike Grier addressed the recent play.

“We expected some pain as we go through this situation,” Mike Grier said, according to Kayla Douglas of theScore. “But the last two games in particular, it hasn't been good enough. The compete, the effort, it's not good enough. It's unacceptable.”

The losses to the Canucks and Penguins made history, as the Sharks are the first team in 58 years to give up 10 or more goals in back-to-back games, according to Douglas. Grier said he held a meeting with the players to address the expectations.

“It was one-way,” Grier said, according to Douglas. “I just felt they needed to hear from me and what I'm seeing and what I expect from them. I let them know what was happening was not acceptable.”

The Sharks are still seeking their first win, and they will have a chance to get one on the board against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Grier did not place blame on head coach David Quinn.

“I think the players respect (Quinn), and I think one of the biggest qualities is that he communicates well,” Grier said of David Quinn, according to Douglas. “So I think the players know what's expected of them. I think they know where they stand with him.”

It will be interesting to see if the Sharks can get their first win of the season against the Flyers.