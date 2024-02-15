The Flyers have a new leader.

The Philadelphia Flyers finally have a new captain. Philadelphia announced on Wednesday that veteran forward Sean Couturier will now wear the C on his sweater moving forward. Couturier is the 20th captain in franchise history, and the first since Claude Giroux was traded while serving as captain in 2022.

“It’s such a great honor,” Couturier said of the honor, via NHL.com. “It’s a really prestigious organization so this makes it even more special. This city is my home and I love it here.”

Couturier has spent his entire career with the Flyers to this point. He debuted in 2011 at 19 years old. The former top-10 pick has scored 493 points through 771 games thus far. Couturier makes his debut as captain on Thursday when the Flyers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sean Couturier talks approach as Flyers captain

Some players may change things once they receive an official leadership designation like becoming captain. However, Couturier is not planning to make any changes. Things will remain the same, regardless of the letter on his sweater.

“It’s going to be business as usual for me. Nothing is really going to change from me or my game and how I approach things,” the Flyers captain said on Wednesday after the team's announcement, via NHL.com.

Philadelphia has had a rather impressive season to this point. And they are making quite the surprising playoff push this year. Couturier wants to ensure his team continues to play as well as they have. “I love my teammates, how we have grown as a group and I want to make sure we keep going on the right path here,” he said, via NHL.com.

Sean Couturier has long been a leader in the Flyers locker room. Now, he has official recognition as he now skates as Philadelphia's captain. He certainly is a deserving choice, and it'll be interesting to see how far Philadelphia goes this season.