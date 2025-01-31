The Philadelphia Flyers are in the thick of the playoff race in 2024-25. They have work to do in a tight Wild Card race, however. Many expected the Flyers to make a trade leading into the March 7th deadline. And it appears like they have identified Calgary Flames winger Andrei Kuzmenko as a fit for their team.

The Flyers are trading for Kuzmenko, according to Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli. This move reunites the four-year veteran with Philadelphia's star prospect Matvei Michkov. Michkov and Kuzmenko played together in the KHL with SKA St. Petersburg during the 2021-22 season.

The details around the trade are still a bit unknown. However, we do know it's a multi-player trade. The Flames are sending Kuzmenko and forward Jakob Pelletier to Philadelphia. In return, the Flyers are sending forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost north of the border.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.