The Calgary Flames find themselves in playoff contention halfway through the 2024-25 NHL season. It's a remarkable performance from a Calgary team that seemed to enter a rebuild over the summer. The Flames traded Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils as they looked to stockpile future assets. And yet, here they stand as the final Wild Card team in the West.

The Flames have received major performances from rookie Dustin Wolf throughout the season. And his performances have given Calgary some hope for the years ahead. Moreover, veteran winger Jonathan Huberdeau has turned things around after two disappointing seasons in Alberta. Still, this team is far from perfect.

Calgary certainly isn't comfortable in its status as a playoff contender. They do hold the final Wild Card spot in the West. However, both the Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues are one point behind them. The Utah Hockey Club and Anaheim Ducks are only six points back, giving them an outside chance at the Wild Card, as well.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy shut down Rasmus Andersson trade rumors recently. As a result, it seems as if Calgary is gearing up to add to its roster. There are a number of ways they can operate at the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7th. However, there is one player who stands out as a potential under-the-radar acquisition who also fills one of the team's more pressing needs.

Flyers' Morgan Frost could be a home-run pickup for Flames

The Philadelphia Flyers have pondered a Morgan Frost trade in the past. Frost and head coach John Tortorella have had some issues dating back to the 2023-24 season. And the 25-year-old center iceman has occasionally been held as a healthy scratch. However, he has proven to be an effective player with Philadelphia.

Frost currently has 11 goals and 24 points for Philadelphia in 42 games. The Flyers forward is coming off back-to-back 40+ point campaigns, as well. At this time, he is on pace to make it three such seasons in a row. Frost is on track to score 20 goals and 44 points by the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Flyers are also seeking a long-term center, so trading Frost may not make a ton of sense. However, he is 25 years old and will be a restricted free agent in the summer. Philadelphia is running out of time to decide if the Ontario native is a long-term piece of their roster. If he isn't, trading him makes a ton of sense.

Frost has shown he can produce secondary offense in the NHL. And at 25 years old, there is still a chance he has a breakout season within the next three years. In any event, he represents a potentially impactful option for the Flames in the short- and long-term.

Making things work financially is not a problem for Calgary. They currently have $17 million in salary cap space, according to PuckPedia. Moreover, they are projected to have north of $81 million available at the NHL Trade Deadline. If the Flames want to make a move, money will certainly not be an issue.

What the Flyers would want in a Morgan Frost trade is another matter entirely. Philadelphia likely won't sell low on him, complicating matters to some extent. Moreover, they are also contending for a playoff spot. The Flyers are three points back of the Boston Bruins for the final Wild Card spot in the East.

There are obstacles to clear for the Flames if they go down this route. However, Frost fits the team's need for a long-term, middle-six center. And Philadelphia may be willing to play ball with a contract extension looming on the horizon.