The grades are in for the Canucks and Flames in the Elias Lindholm trade.

The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames have reconnected once again. Vancouver is acquiring star forward Elias Lindholm from the Flames, the teams announced on Wednesday. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported the two teams were “intensifying” discussions around Lindholm.

This marks the second trade between the Western Conference rivals this season. Vancouver acquired defenseman Nikita Zadorov from Calgary back in December. Zadorov’s exit came after the veteran rearguard requested a trade away from the organization.

Lindholm’s exit is not the result of a trade request. The Swedish star is a pending free agent at the end of the season, and Calgary’s chances of re-signing him were rather slim. Now, he’ll get a chance to help the Canucks make a run at the Stanley Cup this spring.

With the deal now official, let’s hand out initial grades for the Canucks and Flames regarding Wednesday night’s Elias Lindholm trade.

Full trade

The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. In return, the Flames are acquiring forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensive prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

Canucks trade for Elias Lindholm

Lindholm brings a lot to the table for Vancouver. He can contribute offensively but is also a high-end defensive forward. He can be a major piece for both special teams units, as well. Furthermore, he possesses excellent faceoff skills to help him win important draws.

Lindholm is able to form needed chemistry with his linemates, finding success in the process. In 2021, he was on a line with Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau as the two wingers played at an MVP level. Both players left after that season. However, he was able to help Tyler Toffoli turn in a career-best season before his trade to the New Jersey Devils last summer.

The price the Canucks paid is admittedly rather steep. Especially when considering there is no extension in place with the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent. However, an extension makes this more digestible. And in any event, Lindholm is a great fit for Vancouver. It's a solid pickup, even with the steep cost.

Flames trade Elias Lindholm

The Flames are expected to be sellers as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. Trading Lindholm is the first of a few dominos expected to fall in Calgary. Considering their position, though, this is a fine bit of business for general manager Craig Conroy.

Acquiring a first-round pick is always a win for any front-office decision-maker. Conroy now has some options, depending on whether he feels his team needs a retool or a rebuild. Regardless, it's nice to have an extra one in the locker if you are Calgary.

Outside of that, the Flames picked up a couple of intriguing players. First, Hunter Brzustewicz is a promising offensive defenseman performing well in the OHL. He has 69 points so far with the Kitchener Rangers and is on pace to finish with 98 points.

Andrei Kuzmenko is another name to keep an eye on. The 27-year-old has long heard his name bandied about in trade rumors. He waived his no-trade clause to accept this deal. He currently has eight goals and 21 points, a disappointing follow-up to his 39-goal performance last season.

Overall, the Flames lost the best player in this trade. That cannot be overstated. That said, Calgary did recoup some noteworthy assets that can help them now and down the line. The Flames stood to lose a great player for nothing but did nicely to receive the return they did.

Grades and final thoughts

Overall, both teams receive high marks. The Canucks received the best player in this trade who should give them a massive boost as they fight for playoff positioning down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Flames received an interesting haul for Elias Lindholm. While Kuzmenko is struggling, he could turn it around with his new team. And they picked up promising assets to help their future prospects. All in all, a deal that looks great for both on paper.

Vancouver Canucks grade: A-

Calgary Flames grade: A-