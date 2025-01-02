ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 2024-25 season has been unusually quiet for the Vegas Golden Knights, but they've been doing their business and are first in the Pacific Division. It hasn't been as quiet for the Philadelphia Flyers, but that is no big surprise when you have John Tortorella in charge. The Flyers are in the middle of a slight winning stretch, but they are nowhere near contenders for the playoffs. Tortorella will push them to the brink, but they'll likely be sellers at the trade deadline when push comes to shove. Philadelphia still has a good young core, so it won't be a massive panic if they continue to slide down the standings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

Here are the Flyers-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Golden Knights Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +170

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: NBCSports, SCRIPPS

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flyers have been one of the inconsistent teams in the league, but they are in the middle of one of their good times with three wins in their last five games. Despite some difficult times, they have been alternating wins and losses and are still 5-5 over their past ten games. The next portion of their schedule will be a test, as they take on a home-and-home with the Toronto Maple Leafs and then host the Dallas Stars for their next three games. Defeating the Golden Knights would be a good start to that challenge.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights have been rolling, and they won't take too kindly to losing their last game to the Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens have been better and are on their winning streak, but the narrative surrounding that franchise will make the loss sting slightly more for the Golden Knights. The coaching staff will feed them comments about not taking teams lightly, and they'll be ready to take out the frustrations on an inferior Flyers team.

Vegas dominated their matchups before the Canadiens game, winning four consecutive games by a combined score of 18-8. They had a hiccup against division-rival Edmonton Oilers but had won four consecutive games against some good teams before that loss. At this point in the season, Vegas looks like the far and away best team in the Western Conference. They are finally healthy after years of weathering the storm while waiting for their star players to come off the injured reserve.

The Golden Knights' goaltenders are a massive reason for their recent success. Adin Hill and Ilya Samsonov combined for a 4-1 record, a 2.20 goals-against average, and a .904 save percentage. The Golden Knights already have an elite offense and backend, and their goalies playing like that makes it unfair.

Final Flyers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Flyers could have to rely on Aleksei Kolosov for a while after Samuel Ersson was injured in their last game against the San Jose Sharks. Kolosov helped get the combined shutout in that one, but he has a 3.39 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage on the season. It's far from good news against a motivated team like the Golden Knights.

Final Flyers-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+125)