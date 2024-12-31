ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks are scraping the bottom of the barrel in their respective divisions, and it looks like they'll both be in the running for the draft lottery again this season. It isn't a bad year to get a ticket in the lottery, as five difference-makers will likely be taken with the first five picks. The Sharks are likely dreaming of uniting a player like James Hagens with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, while the Flyers would love to give Matvei Michkov a partner-in-crime. Nevertheless, the teams won't lose every game on the road to the draft, and someone will have to come out on top in this game. The Flyers won the season's first meeting in Philadelphia with a 4-3 shootout result. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flyers-Sharks prediction and pick.

Here are the Flyers-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flyers-Sharks Odds

Philadelphia Flyers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -180

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 6 (-120)

Under: 6 (+100)

How To Watch Flyers vs. Sharks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadephia & California

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It isn't a good sign for the Flyers when they've won two of their last seven games, and the wins have only come against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks. The Flyers are in a freefall, and it doesn't seem like John Tortorella has the answers to dig them out of the hole. The good news for the Flyers is that they've beaten teams like the Blue Jackets and Ducks, and the Sharks fall into that category. It doesn't bode well for their long-term success if they can only win against the worst teams in the league, but it could be a good sign for our betting success on Tuesday night.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks have lost seven straight games and nine of their last ten. However, their schedule hasn't been easy, as they have played teams such as the Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and Florida Panthers. The Flyers could be the easiest team they've played over the past ten games, much along the same lines as the St. Louis Blues, which was their lone win over the past ten games.

Although the Sharks have had a challenging year, they have some reasons to be optimistic despite their losses. Macklin Celebrini is the main one, and this game should be a good opportunity to see the league's future with him and Matvei Michkov squaring off. Michkov won the first meeting between the two young superstars, recording a goal, an assist, and a shootout goal in the shootout victory. Celebrini will take that matchup personally and be ready to play for this game.

Final Flyers-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Sharks have flaws, and there are plenty of reasons why they are at the bottom of the Pacific Division. However, they've been keeping it close in every game. It was a minor setback against the Calgary Flames on Saturday when they scored just one goal for the first time in ten games, but that could mean they'll bounce back in this game. Take the Sharks to come out on top and continue Tortorella's frustrations.

Final Flyers-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Sharks ML (+150)