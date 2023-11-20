Former Alabama State running back Jacory Croskey-Merrit rips off amazing touchdown run for his New Mexico Lobos against Fresno State

Former Alabama State standout and current New Mexico running Jacory Croskey-Merritt dazzled audiences with an electrifying touchdown run. The video on X showed just one of his two touchdowns on the day. Croskey-Merritt had 21 carries, turning those opportunities into 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was a key factor in the Lobos' 25-17 win over Fresno State.

What a run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt! 😮 TD @UNMLoboFB 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gzgtjBaqRw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

On first-and-ten at the 50-yard line, the Lobos handed the ball off to Croskey-Merritt. He burst through the wide-open gap created by the offensive line to get the first down. Two defenders converged as he passed the first down marker, but Croskey-Merritt stiff-armed one defender into the other. With help from his receiver, he jumped into the end zone in an effort to tie the game.

Croskey-Merritt, a senior, just transferred to New Mexico this season. For the prior three years, he had been dominating as an Alabama State Hornet. Last season, the running back played in all 11 games. On 120 rushing attempts, he ran for 467 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 167 yards. At Alabama State, his best game was against Prairie View A&M. Croskey-Merritt ran for 140 yards on 17 carries.

At New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt's numbers have improved dramatically. Through 10 games, he's gained 748 yards on 137 carries. He also has 14 touchdowns, more than tripling his amount last season.

The New Mexico Lobos are going to need another elite performance from Croskey-Merritt as they face off against Utah State on Nov. 24.