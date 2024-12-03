Former West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown broke his silence after being fired. The program made this move after a 37-point loss to Texas Tech. Brown had been in charge of the Mountaineers for six years, compiling a record of 37-35 over and 25-28 in Big 12 play. The former Troy head coach came into Morgantown looking to build West Virginia football into a perennial conference contender. After a few years hovering around .500, the Mountaineers showed signs of improvement in 2023, going 9-4.

Unfortunately, Neal Brown couldn't maintain the momentum from last year, leading to his dismissal. Two days after this decision, Brown released a classy statement via his X account expressing his appreciation for the West Virginia football program, the university, and the community. Brown also went on to express his confidence in the Mountaineers' future.

West Virginia football faces a future with endless potential

In his quote, Brown mentions how the “program is poised to embrace the challenges of today's ever-changing football climate.” That statement definitely refers to NIL and the concept of pay-to-play being ushered in by allowing revenue sharing. Many coaches and programs have struggled in this new era, causing some unexpected early retirements.

Despite these new hurdles, West Virginia football has done an excellent job adjusting to the introduction of NIL. In 2024, Mountaineers' players were among the highest-paid in the Big 12. This news indicates that Neal Brown might have been a victim of heightened expectations. Regardless, West Virginia football took a step back in 2024 after finishing the last year ranked for the first time since 2018.

The Mountaineers are already aggressively looking for a new head coach in Morgantown. West Virginia's Director of Athletics, Wren Baker, is set to interview Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki for the open position. Kotelnicki is a terrific candidate, as he has a background of success in the Big 12 conference.

A former Kansas OC, Kotelnicki elevated the Jayhawks' offense from last in the Big 12 to second in a year. Consequently, Kansas' offense has regressed since Andy's departure, averaging five fewer points per game. Other candidates that the Mountaineers could consider include 2014 national champion Jimbo Fisher and former West Virginia football head coach Rich Rodriguez. While the likelihood of “Rich Rod” coaching in Morgantown again might be slim, this program has the potential to return to those glory days.

Between 2005 and 2007, West Virginia football went 32-5, winning two BCS bowls in the process. The legendary 2007 “Backyard Brawl” prevented Rich Rod's last team from playing in the national championship game. Nevertheless, with Texas and Oklahoma's departure from the Big 12, the conference is as wide open as ever.

In addition, the twelve-team College Football Playoff era will open up recruiting for more programs. Perspective recruits can now realistically contend for a national title in schools nationwide. With the NIL backbone they have formed, West Virginia football is a program that should have a very bright future.