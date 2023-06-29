Former Wimbledon doubles champion Frederik Lochte Nielsen is disappointed by the public persona Novak Djokovic puts on.

In a recent interview with SpilXperten, Nielsen was speaking about his fellow compatriot and World No. 6 Holger Rune's media image.

He noted how Rune presents himself well and similar to the controversial Nick Kyrgios, is an authentic character — something tennis needs more of.

“I think Holger is really good in the media, including how he presents himself on social media,” Nielsen said (via Tennis 365). “He is honest, and he truly stands by himself. He gives good and funny answers, and I actually think he is also good on TV.

“We know how Nick Kyrgios presents himself in various media, and Holger has a bit of that in him. He is not afraid to show a part of himself. Holger has a fresh attitude, and it also helps him build value off the court, if we were to talk about that.”

But at the same time, that's what Nielsen finds disappointing about 23-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic, who he feels puts on a facade to the world.

“That’s exactly what I find disappointing about Novak Djokovic,” he added. “I really like Novak in many respects, but it disappoints me that he doesn’t stay true to himself.

“He tries to show to himself and to the world that he is a different person than he actually is. I don’t think he needs to do that.”

In fairness to Djokovic, he does have things rough in terms of public perception.

He's not as beloved as Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, and has received plenty of negative press over the years. The whole vaccine scandal didn't help his perception either, so if there is a facade, it's easy to see why.

That said, Djokovic's vaccine stance — which cost him money and a number of tournaments — is a great example of him staying true to himself.

For now, Djokovic won't care too much about his image as he looks to win his third Grand Slam of the year with Wimbledon fast approaching.