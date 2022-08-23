Formula 1 makes shocking decision on future races in Russia

Formula 1 announced that it would not be returning to Russia in the future. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali dropped the bombshell revelation on Tuesday, informing fans that the sport would not be returning to Russia due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. After the racing tour’s 2022 Russian Grand Prix was canceled, F1 decided to discontinue holding races in the nation, despite initial plans to move the event from Sochi to St. Petersburg in 2023.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said the sport won't race in Russia again. pic.twitter.com/6MhHRIyn7t — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) August 23, 2022

Via ESPN, Domenicali informed German media outlet Sport Bild of F1’s decision to stop racing in Russia.

The decision means that Lewis Hamilton will be the last F1 driver to win a race in the nation, having taken home the top spot at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. The 2022 Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to take place in September, in between the Italian GP and the Singapore GP. The event is typically held at the Sochi Autodrom, where it had been held since its inauguration in 2014.

There don’t appear to be any plans to schedule a replacement race for the Russian Grand Prix, meaning the Formula 1 schedule will be reduced to 22 courses. It was reported last year that the Russian GP would be moving to St. Petersburg in the future. Autodrom Igora Drive was constructed with the purpose of replacing Sochi for the Russian GP, but the latest plans from F1 have kicked the new course to the curb.

Asked if there was a chance to eventually revive Formula 1 in Russia, Domenicali said, “I’ve always believed that you should never say never,” Domenicali said. “But in this case, I can promise for sure — we will no longer negotiate with them.”