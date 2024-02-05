After securing a victory in the Florida Beach Bowl, Fort Valley State, under the leadership of Coach Shawn Gibbs, is set to face a challenging schedule in its third year.

Fort Valley State has released its 2024 football schedule, featuring interesting out-of-conference matchups as well as duals with traditional SIAC foes. The Wildcats have enjoyed massive success under head coach Shawn Gibbs, who joined the program in 2022. The program fielded an 8-2 and an 8-3 season, with the 2023 season culminating in a victory over Johnson C. Smith in the inaugural Flordia Beach Bowl.

This season's schedule is challenging, as it features matchups with competitive teams and a stretch of five away games in six weeks in the middle of the season. To start the season, the Wildcats will face off against the new-look Clark Atlanta University Panthers under the direction of former Allen University head coach Teddy Keaton. Fort Valley State has enjoyed success over Clark Atlanta in recent years but Keaton's high-powered aerial offensive attack could pose a challenge in the first contest.

The Wildcats will then enjoy a bye week, courtesy of legislation that passed at the latest NCAA convention on January 13th. Fort Valley State's athletics department announced the bye week in the statement, saying, “In January, NCAA legislation was passed that allowed football teams to play games in week 0. This created a bye week for Division II teams. Our bye week will be September 7. The Wildcats will take advantage of the extra week and implement more schemes on the field but also teach more life skills with their Boys 2 Men series.”

Following the bye week, the Wildcats will play SIAC foe Kentucky State. The team will then be heading to Cleveland, Mississippi to face off against perennial Division II powerhouse Delta State. This will be their first encounter since 2015 and marks the fifth meeting in history.

Fort Valley will then play successive SIAC games against Savannah State, Edward Waters, and homecoming opponent Allen. They then will see former Benedict head coach Chennis Berry, a familiar face who now leads the South Carolina State Bulldogs. This is the first time that the programs will face off on the gridiron.

After matchups against Morehouse and Berry's old team Benedict College, they will play bitter rival Albany State in the Fountain City Classic. The Wildcats will look to avenge a 13-7 loss that cost them a trip to the SIAC Championship and the NCAA Division II Playoffs last season.