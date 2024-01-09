Fort Valley State has announced that homecoming will be Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Fort Valley State University has officially announced the date of their highly anticipated homecoming game in 2024. This extraordinary event will captivate attendees on October 12, 2024. The institution revealed the exciting news across its multiple social media platforms, creating a buzz among eager Wildcats and the wider Middle Georgia community. Fort Valley State joins several institutions such as North Carolina A&T, Tuskegee and Winston-Salem State.

The Wildcats are slated to play Allen University, a team that they’ve been able to have an advantage over since the program brought back its football program and joined the SIAC in 2021. Fort Valley State currently has a three-game winning streak over the team including a huge 49-21 victory over a talented Yellowjackets squad on September 30th led by then-coach Teddy Keaton and eventual SIAC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year David Wright.

Fort Valley State has also enjoyed an excellent winning streak during homecoming. The Wildcat football team won seven straight homecoming matchups from 2011-2017 before losing a competitive game to out-of-conference foe and traditional Division II Power Lenoir-Rhyne. The team has only lost one other homecoming matchup since then to the red-hot Benedict College Tigers led by now South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry during the 2022 football season.

The week will also be commemorated by several homecoming events such as the Homecoming Kickoff Pep-Rally, the Coronation of Mister & Miss Fort Valley State University, and the 2024 Homecoming Parade.