Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons are living the good life. Free from any worries about performing on the basketball court, the two now set out to make the most out of their untethered lives, and clearly, they are having loads of fun away from the professional spotlight.

Seen backstage in Las Vegas vibing to Marshmello, Griffin and Parsons have turned away from setting the NBA on fire to setting the dance floor ablaze with their prancing. Look at the moves of these two! Reach for the ceiling guys, I know you’re capable. (Especially Griffin, the former slam dunk champion and high-flying extraordinaire.)

Blake Griffin & Chandler Parsons LIVING LIFE in Vegas pic.twitter.com/dRKm2D7mkG — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) August 14, 2022

Blake Griffin had to endure a tough 2021-22 season with the Brooklyn Nets, who were marred with off-court troubles and on-court slippage all the while Griffin’s role was being yanked around from starting a bunch of games to not playing at all in some of them.

Griffin remains a free agent, and he’s been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Miami Heat as a potential bench contributor after averaging career lows 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17.1 minutes in 56 games played last season (24 starts).

Meanwhile, Chandler Parsons never really got to shed his reputation as one of the most overpaid players in the league after he signed a huge $94 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2016. He only played a grand total of 100 games in four seasons since signing his monster deal, plagued with a myriad of injuries that eventually led to his early retirement in 2022.

But at his peak with the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks, Parsons was a good, if not great, secondary option on offense, capable of spacing the floor and creating his own offense in spurts.

After all the ups and downs the two have suffered in their careers, it’s good to see Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons as happy as they look in the video above. Parsons is already retired and Griffin appears to have a foot towards that door as well, but it’s times like these that remind us that life doesn’t have to end at retirement.

Continue having fun, you two!