Novak Djokovic is well on his way to breaking Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam record in the French Open. Before that, however, he made a different kind of history after beating Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal.

While squaring off against Khachanov, Djokovic cemented his place in history yet again as he broke Andre Agassi's record. The victory marked Djokovic's 45th major win after dropping the opening set, breaking his tie with Agassi for the most among men's player in the Open Era (since 1968), per ESPN Stats & Info.

Karen Khachanov took the early lead over Novak Djokovic. Set 1 ended with Khachanov not letting go of the lead, giving him the 6-4 win.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Set 2 was a tiebreaker between the Serbian and Russia. The second set thriller kept the crowd at the edge of their seats as both players exchanged blows. Eventually, Khachanov lost legs and Djokovic got the edge, 7-6.

Set 3 was when the Serbian king of tennis pulled away. Djokovic was more composed and strong than his opponent as he breezed through the set, 6-2. Khachanov heard the Philippe-Chatrier crowd's cheers that begged him to put up more of a fight. They rallied up until Khachanov bowed down to Djokovic in Set 4 with a 6-4 scoreline.

Djokovic's next matchup does not come easy, unlike the others. He is set to face 20-year-old Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz. If the Spaniard's quarterfinal victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas proves anything, it's the fact that Djokovic has to bring out his best performance.