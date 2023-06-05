The French Open is set to get more legendary as the tournament moves forward, thanks to Novak Djokovic who is pursuing history after dominating Juan Pablo Varillas to advance to the quarterfinals.

With his win over Varillas, Djokovic made history with his record-breaking 17th quarterfinal appearance in the French Open. He broke his tie with rival Rafael Nadal, who could not play in Roland Garros due to a hip injury.

Djokovic is happy to break the record for sure, but the Serbian superstar emphasized that he has his eyes on the bigger prize.

“Well, I'm proud of it, but my attention is already on the next match. I know what my goal is here. I’m trying to stay, mentally, the course and of course not look too far,” Djokovic explained, per Howard Fendrich of AP News.

For what it's worth, Novak Djokovic is also actually on track to become the winningest man in tennis. He and Rafael Nadal are currently tied with 22 Grand Slam singles titles, but a win in the French Open will put him one ahead of Rafa. He could also become the first man to own at least three trophies from each of the major tournaments.

Djokovic already has 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon trophies and three US Open wins. He needs just one more title in the French Open to complete the trifecta of wins after winning it twice in 2016 and 2021.

The pursuit of history continues for Djokovic as he enters the quarterfinal. If all goes well, he is set to face up-and-coming star Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal.