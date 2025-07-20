Venus Williams is returning to the WTA Tour after more than a year away, but the seven-time Grand Slam champion says the comeback would be even more meaningful if her sister Serena were alongside her.

“I keep saying to my team: The only thing that would make this better is if she was here. Like, we always did everything together, so of course I miss her,” Venus said Sunday at the DC Open, as reported by Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. “But if she comes back, I’m sure she’ll let y’all know.”

The 45-year-old Williams is set to compete in Washington, D.C., as a wild-card entrant, marking her first appearance on tour since the Miami Open in March 2024. While Serena has not played since the 2022 U.S. Open, Venus said the 23-time major champion still has the ability to step in and dominate.

“She can take six months off and she clocks it clean,” Venus said. “You can’t teach that kind of talent. She’s just so good.”

Venus said her younger sister briefly joined her during a recent practice session, hitting for 15 or 20 minutes. A video of Serena swinging a racket surfaced on social media, prompting speculation about a return. But Venus downplayed any suggestions, saying she hasn’t asked Serena directly about her plans.

“This is very special for me to come back and play tennis,” Venus added. “I think it’s a surprise for the fans — and a surprise in general, as I hold my cards tight.”

Williams’ return was set in motion months ago when her team reached out to DC Open chairman Mark Ein about a potential spot in the tournament. Ein quickly welcomed her back, calling her “an icon of the sport — and, importantly, both on and off the court.”

When asked about her motivation to return, Venus replied simply: “Why not?”

As for whether more tournaments are in her future, she said, “I’m just here for now, and who knows? Maybe there’s more.”

