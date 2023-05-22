As far as Holger Rune is concerned, Novak Djokovic is still the main favorite for the French Open.

Djokovic has suffered a dip in form as he is yet to win any clay title this season. He dealt with injury problems during the Monte Carlo Masters where he exited in the round of 16.

He would also bow out of the Banja Luka Challenger in the quarterfinal before withdrawing from the Madrid Open. He returned at the Italian Open to defend his title only to lose in the quarterfinal to Rune.

Rune would go on to the final where he lost to Daniil Medvedev which meant the Russian would overtake Djokovic in the ATP rankings putting the Serbian superstar at No. 3 — meaning he’ll be seeded behind No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Medvedev at Roland Garros.

With Rafael Nadal out of the French Open through injury, Djokovic and Alcaraz were seen as favorites by most and Medvedev has now joined the picture as well with a 10-2 clay record this year.

But for Rune, Djokovic should still be considered the favorite — even if Nadal’s absence makes things more open this year.

“I still think Novak is the main favourite for the event,” he said after the defeat to Medvedev (via Tennis 365). “He’s the one with the most Slams of who’s playing, the most experienced. Then we have Alcaraz. We have Medvedev. We have a lot of guys. I think if I have to pick one favourite, I’ll probably pick Novak. But it’s more open as we don’t have Rafa this year.

“For sure [Medvedev] has been showing some good signs in this clay season, playing better and better. For sure I think he is one of the favourites.”

Rune’s win over Djokovic in Rome as well as his all-round performances — having won the BMW Open and reaching the final in Monte Carlo — have made him a dark horse at Roland Garros as well.

The Dane, however, is just looking to perform to the best of his ability.

“My feeling right now is not the best, but it’s been a good clay season so far. I made three finals out of four tournaments so in that way I can’t complain,” the World No. 6 said. “But as many of you know, I am a very eager person to win titles and hopefully I can learn.

“Paris is the main goal of the clay season and I think I had the matches I needed to be as well prepared as possible and now it is just the final small things I want to do better.”