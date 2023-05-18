Novak Djokovic is out of the Italian Open, and with that, an 18-year streak shared with Rafael Nadal came to an end.

Holger Rune sent Djokovic packing from the Italian Open quarterfinal on Wednesday following a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win. As a result, Djokovic will not only be unable to defend his Rome title, but will also be absent from the final for the first time since 2018.

But more notably, the Italian Open will now have a final that doesn’t feature either Djokovic or Nadal for the first time since 2004.

For the past 18 years, at least one of Djokovic or Nadal have played in the final with the former impressively featuring in nine of the last 11 finals of the tournament.

But with the Serbian’s elimination and Nadal on the sidelines, it will be unfamiliar territory for the Italian Open organizers.

With the players remaining in the tournament, it also means we will have a first-time winner of the competition with World No. 7 Rune being a possible contender.

Djokovic even believes he could be among the favorites for the French Open along with Carlos Alcaraz.

“Yeah, obviously, a new generation is here already,” Novak Djokovic said at the post-match press conference (via Tennis 365). “I mean, Alcaraz is No 1 in the world from Monday. Obviously he’s playing amazing tennis.

“I think it’s also good for our sport that we have new faces, new guys coming up. It’s normal. We’ve been saying this for years, that we can expect it to come, that moment to come when you have kind of shift of generations.

“I’m personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I’m happy with – of course, very happy with – my career so far. I still have the hunger to keep going. Let’s see how far I’m going to play.”

Rune takes on World No. 4 Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinal.