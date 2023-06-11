Novak Djokovic has claimed his third victory in the French Open. The 36-year-old Serbian sensation adds to his incredible career with a win that brings with it humorous historic achievements.

Djokovic passes Rafael Nadal for the most men's grand slam titles with 23. He becomes the first player in men's tennis history to win each of the four major tournaments thrice (which also includes the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open). He becomes the oldest singles champion in the history of the French Open. The top spot in the world is now his once again as fans rejoice at his latest feat.

After Novak Djokovic defeated Cooper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, he made his way over to a famous fan in the crowd: Tom Brady. He walked into the crowd to dap up the NFL legend who is widely regarded to be the best ever in his sport. Many tennis fans are mobilizing to award Djokovic the same label.

From one great to another 🐐 Tom Brady congratulated Novak Djokovic after his historic win at the French Open 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lHDiZix9YP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 11, 2023

After a win over Carlos Alcaraz that featured some unfounded controversy, Djokovic once again won the tournament. His win brings even more pride to the country of Serbia, which is being represented extremely well in basketball as Nikola Jokic stakes his claim as the best player on the planet and sits one win away from leading the Denver Nuggets to an NBA Finals win.

There have only been three other occasions across all men's grand slam titles where the winner was older than Novak Djokovic. His latest accomplishment pads his GOAT case even more.