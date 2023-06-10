Nikola Jokic and Novak Djokovic are potentially the two greatest Serbian athletes of all time, and the two superstars are at the peak of their respective sports.

With Djokovic on the verge of a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title in tennis and Jokic just one win away from his first ever NBA Championship, the Denver Nuggets center shared high praise for his countryman after Djokovic's massive French Open semifinal win on Friday.

“He's amazing of course in his sport, and he's making history, he's going to go as one of the best ever, if not the best ever,” Jokic said after his Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“He has a nice opportunity to win another one, and he's just an amazing sport. Having him as a countryman to represent us in the world, it's a great honor, and I think the people in Serbia are really happy that we have him as our countryman.”

On Sunday, Djokovic will have the opportunity to break the tie with Rafael Nadal and stand alone with the most Grand Slam titles in history if he can defeat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the French Open final.

Just over 24 hours later, Jokic will try to lead the Denver Nuggets to its and his first ever NBA title.

Based on Djokovic's track record and the way Jokic's Nuggets are playing, it looks very likely that Serbia will have two momentous occasions to celebrate in the next few days.

“He texted me!” Jokic said with a smile when asked what a potential 23rd Grand Slam for Djokovic and first NBA title for Jokic would mean to Serbia.

It probably can't even be put into words what it would mean to the country, with two of its best athletes ever produced in Nikola Jokic and Novak Djokovic both on the verge of history.