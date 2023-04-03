Rafael Nadal provided a hopeful injury update ahead of the French Open.

Nadal hasn’t competed since the Australian Open in January where a hip issue contributed to his second-round exit.

The Spaniard has missed every tournament since and recently poured cold water on his chances of 100 percent returning for the Monte Carlo Masters later this month.

Recently, the 22-time Grand Slam winner was honored by Roland Garros with a French Open replica trophy that was sent to his academy in Mallorca, Spain.

Nadal, who was honored to have received the replica trophy, revealed his hope to see everyone at Roland Garros this year.

“I really hope to see you again this year at Roland Garros, and I’ll try to be competitive,” Nadal said with a smile (via Tennis 365).

“… It is a great privilege to welcome you here in my academy. You know how much Roland Garros and this place mean to me. Having you here is a very special moment, and I can’t thank you enough for coming, along with some of the staff with whom I am very close at Roland Garros.”

Nadal’s prolonged absence from the court recently saw him drop out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time since 2005.

While he will be hopeful of returning for the other clay-court events should he miss the Monte Carlo Masters, his priority will undoubtedly be being fully healthy for the French Open and adding to his 14 titles there.

The French Open takes place May 21 to June 4 this year.